Suspected bus vandals detained in Peristeri

Three people were arrested on Thursday in Peristeri, western Athens, and are being investigated for their possible role in the destruction of ticket validating machines on buses in the area over recent months.

According to reports, all three suspects – a 39-year-old and two 23-year-olds – were nabbed while painting slogans on a wall.

Police found notes in the possession of all three with instructions on how to dismantle and destroy ticket machines.

Police also said the suspects were members of anti-establishment groups.