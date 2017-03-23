Athens police net gang that preyed on vulnerable

A gang that robbed elderly people and teenagers in the northern suburbs of Athens has been broken up, police said on Thursday, adding that five suspects – three minors, aged 12, 14 and 15, and two adults, 20 and 23 – had been arrested.

According to the investigation, the gang targeted people who would put up the least resistance, such as seniors and minors.

The perpetrators would approach their victims in side streets and, after threatening or using violence, rob them.

The gang has so far been linked to at least four incidents in Maroussi and Gerakas.