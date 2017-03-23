Athens traffic to be disrupted due to parades

Traffic will be disrupted in downtown Athens on Friday and Saturday to make way for celebrations marking the March 25 anniversary of Greek independence from Turkish rule in 1821.

Students all over the country will be holding parades on Friday, followed by a parade of the armed forces on Saturday centered around Syntagma Square.

To clear the center for the main Athens student parade, Traffic Police will cordon off key central thoroughfares including Vassilissis Amalias, Vassileos Georgiou I, Panepistimiou and Vassilissis Olgas from 9.30 a.m. until the end of the parade.

Vassilissis Sofias, Stadiou and Syngrou will be closed off in sections.

On Saturday, it will be almost impossible to approach the city center from 6 a.m. until the end of the military parade, as streets around both Syntagma and Omonia squares will be closed to traffic.