Germany’s foreign minister issues message of support

German Foreign Minister and Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel looks on during a news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias following their meeting at the ministry in Athens Thursday. Kotzias’s talks with Gabriel focused on Turkey’s increasingly provocative stance, United Nations-buffered Cyprus talks and Europe’s refugee crisis. Gabriel said the refugee crisis was "not just a problem that concerns Greece and Italy." "So we must cooperate and move in the same direction," he said. He also stressed that Greece belongs in the eurozone. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

