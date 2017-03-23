ATHEX: Little change at the bourse

Another day of uncertainty over the bailout review talks brought another mixed day at the local bourse on Thursday, with the benchmark staying put at 640 points for a third consecutive day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 640.20 points, shedding 0.07 percent from Wednesday’s 640.65 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.04 percent to 1,710.75 points, but banks declined 0.52 percent.

In total 37 stocks reported gains, 51 took losses and 39 remained unchanged.



Turnover reached 42.9 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 44.1 million.



The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia fell 0.59 percent to 66.15 points.