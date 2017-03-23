Checking for uninsured vehicles will not start before May

The process for the identification of uninsured vehicles will not begin before mid-May, as the Finance Ministry will first try to locate the vehicles with debts from road tax due for the years 2013-16.

This emerged following a meeting between the president of the Athens Professional Chamber (EEA), Yiannis Hatzitheodosiou, and the head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue Giorgos Pitsilis.

According to 2015 figures, of the 6.4 million registered vehicles, only 5.5 million have been insured. However, registered vehicles also include thousands that are off the road, have been stolen or are missing.