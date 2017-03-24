ATHEX: Traders realize review talks have gone on for too long

Foreign traders appear to lose their patience with the endless talks between the government and its creditors while the economy’s negative signs do not point to a return to growth any time soon. The Greek bourse felt the impact of this mood on Friday, ending the week in the red.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 635.66 points, shedding 0.71 percent from Thursday’s 640.20 points. On a weekly basis it surrendered 1.41 percent.



The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.75 percent to 1,697.86 points, while small-caps advanced 2.58 percent.



The banks index dropped to a four-month low giving up 2.58 percent.



In total 58 stocks posted gains, 45 registered losses and 26 remained unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 33.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s 42.9 million.



In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange grew 0.79 percent to 66.67 points.