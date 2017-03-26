BUSINESS |

 
Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port

Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatizations agency said on Saturday.

Phillipines-based International Container Terminal Services (ICTS), Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation Company (DP World) and German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners submitted offers, it said.

The sale of a 67 percent stake in Thessaloniki Port , which was launched in 2014 and is a key part of the country's international bailouts, has been beset by delays and political resistance. [Reuters]

