Farocki Tribute | Athens | March 27-29

The Goethe Institute pays tribute to Czech filmmaker and writer Harun Farocki (1944-2014), director of more than 120 films and installations that analyzed the power of the image, with screenings of landmark works from Monday, March 27, to Wednesday, March 29. The tribute will include talks by Elena Papadopoulou, an art historian and director of the Radio Athenes art institute, and artist/filmmaker Giorgos Drivas. Admission is free of charge.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou, Kolonaki, tel 210.366.1000, www.goethe.de