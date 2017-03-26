Authorities suspicious about knowledge-hungry inmates

A growing number of inmates at Athens’s high-security Kordyallos Prison, including members of the urban guerrilla group Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire, are exercising their right to pursue higher education, as authorities seek to determine whether the trend is part of a plan to break out of the facility, Kathimerini understands.



According to officials, several members of the terrorist organization have made use of legislation regarding so-called “eternal students,” which allows individuals to be enrolled at university for years without graduating. Some of those prisoners have been allowed to transfer from universities in the periphery to other institutions in Attica.



“By signing up to universities and technical colleges in Athens, they will be able to claim study furloughs,” unnamed sources told the newspaper.



Two Conspiracy group members, who took part in a double armed robbery in Velvendo, near Kozani, in 2013, are able to attend classes outside the facility while wearing electronic tags.