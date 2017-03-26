Vandals foil police patrols

The deployment of 200 undercover police officers has failed to thwart attacks on newly installed electronic ticket systems in Athens designed to crack down on fare dodgers as vandalism of ticket validation machines in buses and ticket barriers at train stations is occurring on an almost daily basis, Kathimerini understands.

Meanwhile, although police patrols recently began on the Athens metro and Kifissia-Piraeus electric railway (ISAP) networks, vandals have reportedly hit between shifts.

Officials at Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) and the Infrastructure Ministry say responsibility for security issues lies with the Greek Police (ELAS). ELAS has in the past said it does not have enough staff to address the problem.