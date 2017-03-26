Building a sustainable future

A broad spectrum of people rallied in central Athens Sunday in support of free expression, democracy, peace and ‘green’ development. About 50 nongovernmental organizations, including Greenpeace, Doctors Without Borders, ActionAid and Fair Trade Hellas, took part in this year’s ‘Break Free’ event, which culminated in a march from Thiseio to Zappeio. Similar rallies were held in 30 countries around the globe. "We are celebrating the fact that we are many, different, progressive citizens united behind a common goal: a common future where our children will be able to live in safety and with dignity," said Dimitris Ibrahim, campaigns coordinator at Greenpeace Greece. [Eurokinissi]