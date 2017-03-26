Yacht and ship collide at sea off Patra

One man was injured after a US-flagged sailboat collided with an unidentified vessel south of Patra port in western Greece on Sunday morning.

After the crash at sea, the sailboat, which had three passengers on board, managed to sail safely to Patra.

The injured person was taken to the city’s university hospital and was discharged after receiving first aid.

Port authorities were investigating two container ships – one Russian-flagged and the other Greek – that were in the area at the time of the collision.