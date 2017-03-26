Kotzias calls for unity on Cyprus

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said on Saturday that the effort to reach a solution to the decades-old division of Cyprus will require Greeks to unite.

Speaking to reporters during an official visit to Nicosia, Kotzias said Greece was obliged by history and culture to help Cyprus reach its desired goal of a reunified state.

“Cyprus was always on our banner,” he said, recalling that he was beaten up during a protest rally outside a foreign embassy in Athens in support of Cyprus more than 50 years ago.