Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas raised the alarm this weekend that Greece has reached saturation point in terms of refugee numbers.

In an interview with Germany’s Spiegel magazine, Mouzalas said it would be a mistake on the part of the country’s European partners to burden Greece further by implementing the Dublin agreement.

According to the agreement, asylum seekers are returned to the state through which they first entered the European Union.

“Greece already carries a heavy load. We are hosting 60,000 refugees,” he said, adding that the proportion of refugees to the overall population is comparable to that in Germany.