MONDAY

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias is to meet with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides in Nicosia.

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis is to travel to Brussels, where he will meet with European Commissioner for Justice Vera Jourova and take part in the Justice and Home Affairs Council. To Tuesday.

The annual Hellenic ACFE Anti-Fraud Symposium takes place at the Ethniki Insurance conference center (103-105 Syngrou, Athens). (Info: 210.661.7777, igkini@boussias.com)

Five bilateral chambers hold their 2nd Tourism Conference, titled “High Added Value Tourism,” at the Ioannis Vellidis Conference Center in Thessaloniki from 2.30 to 8.30 p.m. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

Tourism Generis holds a three-hour seminar on penetrating the Chinese tourism market, titled “China Quick-li,” at the Crowne Plaza Hotel (50 Michalakopoulou, Athens) from 4.30 to 7.30 p.m. The event will be repeated on Thursday in Thessaloniki. (Info: www.tourism-generis.com)

TUESDAY

The International Hellenic University hosts an event titled “The Energy Market in Southeastern Europe” at Thermi in Thessaloniki from 2 to 8.30 p.m. (Info: www.ihu.edu.gr)

Blue chip companies Mytilineos and METKA release their 2016 financial results.

WEDNESDAY

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades travel to Malta to take part in the Congress of the European People’s Party (EPP). To Thursday.

The Hellenic Association for Energy Economics, the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Hellenic Hydrocarbons Resources Management SA hold an event titled “Surveying and Utilizing Hydrocarbons: Growth Prospects for the Greek Economy” at the chamber’s premises (7 Academias, Athens) starting at 10.30 a.m. (Info: www.haee.gr)

In cooperation with Panteion University’s Institute of International Relations, Capitals Circle Group holds an EU Economic Policy Forum titled “Quo Vadis EU & Greek Economy under the Light of 2017 Political & Economic Challenges?” Starts at 6 p.m. (3-5 Hill, Plaka, Athens). (Info: www.idis.gr)

The Federation of Hellenic Food Industries (SEVT) holds its annual general meeting titled “The Hellenic Food and Drink Industry: Today and the Prospects of Tomorrow” at the Zappeion’s Aigli venue. Starts at 7 p.m. (Info: www.sevt.gr)

The 3rd Good Practices in Customer Service conference takes place at the OTEAcademy amphitheater (1 Spartis, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: 210.661.7777, vkafiris@boussias.com)

Athens-listed OPAP, Eurobank, Nireus and Lazaridis issue their financial results for 2016.

THURSDAY

Alpha Bank and Sfakianakis publish their 2016 financial figures.

The Hellenic Management Association (EEDE) holds an event titled “Franchising and the Secrets of Entrepreneurship,” starting at 6 p.m. at the EDEE conference center (200 Ionias, Athens). (Info: www.eede.)

The Sportexpo Marathon exhibition opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To Saturday. (Info: sportexpo.helexpo.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its February data on industrial producer prices and October-December statistics on producers prices in services.

FRIDAY

Blue chip companies Piraeus Bank and Lamda Development publish their financial results for last year.

The 7th Greek Olive Oil Festival opens at the Peace and Friendship Stadium in Neo Faliro, Piraeus. To Sunday. (Info: www.greekoliveoilfestival.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues its October-December data on employment, working hours and salaries as well as its January statistics on road accidents and retail commerce turnover.

SATURDAY

National holiday in Cyprus.