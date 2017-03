Hailed as an up-and-coming force on Italy's underground music scene, Sonic Jesus are coming to Athens for a single gig at Death Disco on Tuesday, March 28, with their psychedelic blend of classic 1960s folk and rock. The show starts at 8.30 p.m. and tickets cost 10 euros (available at www.viva.gr and at the door).

Death Disco, 16 Ogigou & Lepeniotou, Psyrri, tel 210.000.666