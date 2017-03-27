Perini Navi 70m S/Y Sybaris triumphs at Superyacht Design Awards

Designed and built by Perini Navi, the stunning state of the art 70m S/Y Sybaris was a standout winner at the 2017 Superyacht Design Awards, which took place in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

Shortlisted as a finalist in six categories, Sybaris won more awards than any other superyacht, taking home the gold Neptune trophies for the Best Interior Layout & Design and Best Lighting Design, as well as the award for Newcomer of the Year, which was presented to PH Design. For the Miami based interior designers, Peter Hawrylewicz and Ken Lieber, it was a particularly momentous occasion as Sybaris marked their first foray in yachting.



Reflecting on the project and the awards, the owner of Sybaris, Bill Duker, acknowledged the unprecedented effort that went into the design and build of Sybaris and stated: “I am delighted that the extraordinary work that realized a dream was recognised by the design community, as a unique work of art that has inspired and delighted others.”

“Delivering this splendid jewel has been a great achievement for Perini Navi. This has happened during an important time of re-design of our organisation that has proved once again the excellent quality of the passionate group of people who are the backbone of our company. I extend a special thank you to Mr Bill Duker for his insightful introduction of PH Design, who have shown the world their unique skills applied to yacht interior design,” said Fabio Boschi, Chairman of Perini Navi who together with Milena Perini and Franco Romani attended the event, representing the team of Perini Navi employees and suppliers who were so dedicated to the realization of this momentous superyacht.



