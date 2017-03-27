Paralympian accused of murdering employee claims self-defense

A 39-year-old Paralympic athlete was set to face an investigating magistrate on Monday after fatally shooting a 47-year-old man who worked for him at an OPAP betting store managed by the accused in Moschato, southern Athens, on Friday.

The athlete claimed he was acting in self-defense, saying the victim threatened him and his family.

The victim’s ex-wife had been in a relationship with the Paralympian and at the time of the shooting was in the middle of a trial for the custody of their children.