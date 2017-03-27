Aviation chief lauds standards of Greek air transport

The secretary-general of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Dr Fang Liu, commended the high level of security and services in the Greek aviation sector during a visit to Greece on Monday.

Liu met with Alternate Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos and the head of the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (YPA), Konstantinos Lintzerakos.

The focus of the discussions with Liu was civil aviation’s contribution to the safe, rapid and environmentally friendly development of air transport for the benefit of the national economy and society, while maintaining high levels of security.