Will we or won’t we?

Months of delays in completing the pending bailout review as a result of the government’s lack of courage and erroneous estimates have caused the Greek economy to sink even further.

Albeit belatedly, the leftist-led administration seems to be realizing this and is coming closer to a deal with creditors after having settled most of the major issues. If we don’t seal the deal and everything goes pear-shaped again because of ideological fixations and in-party squabbles, the damage will truly be irreparable.