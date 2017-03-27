ATHEX: Stocks bounce back on news about progress in review talks

Reports of a near-agreement between Athens and its creditors in Brussels on the majority of issues found at least a few investors in the Greek stock market willing to give them the benefit of the doubt on Monday. The benchmark posted a moderate rise, albeit on low trading volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 646.57 points, adding 1.72 percent to Friday’s 635.66 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index rose 1.45 percent to 1,722.42 points.

The banks index bounced back from last Friday’s four-month low, advancing 5.34 percent, as Piraeus Bank (up 7.33 percent), National (6.10 percent), Eurobank (4.80 percent) and Alpha (4.40 percent) outperformed.

Public Power Corporation climbed 4.18 percent while Coca-Cola HBC declined 0.89 percent.

In total 66 stocks reported gains, 32 took losses and 33 closed unchanged.



Turnover amounted to 31.5 million euros, down from Friday’s 33.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange grew 0.54 percent to 670.03 points.