Hundreds of thousands of private and public sector workers may also be asked to pay social security contributions for the “agriculture income” they declare to the tax authorities, according to a circular issued by the Labor Ministry on Friday.

Just a few days before the extended deadline for the payment of January contributions – and while the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) has not yet issued all the pay notices for the self-employed, freelancers, farmers and salary workers with some freelancing work – the circular has led to more confusion.

That’s because it has failed to clarify how contributions will be broken down into the amounts employers and employees should pay in cases where the latter also do freelance work as well, while it also provides for workers with extra revenues from farming and agriculture who are not insured at the Agricultural Insurance Organization (OGA) paying more.