In one of the season’s tightest games, Panathinaikos beat AEK in the second overtime on Sunday to keep up the chase on leader Olympiakos with three rounds of games left to the end of the regular season of the Basket League.

The Greens – who had played two games within 48 hours for the Euroleague in midweek – faced a stubborn AEK at their shared Olympic Sports Hall (though only with AEK fans at the stands) and won 106-87 in the second five-minute period added to a spectacular game.

Impressively, while the first overtime ended 84-84, Panathinaikos scored a 22-3 score in the further five minutes to win by the unusually high margin of 19 points for a second overtime.

Olympiakos responded on Monday with a 70-63 victory at Rethymno – that gave the Reds a good run for their money in the first half.

Aris also faced a very tight game on the road, downing Kymi 80-77 in overtime to stay joint fourth with crosstown rival PAOK, that had to sweat at home to defeat Promitheas Patras 78-75 in Thessaloniki.

Kolossos is no more alongside the two Thessaloniki teams as it lost 83-67 at struggling Apollon Patras that has kept its flickering hopes of staying up alive.

it is chasing Kymi and Korivos that are one point ahead of it. The Amaliada team went down 72-55 at Trikala.

On the contrary Doxa Lefkadas is now doomed after suffering another defeat, this time 80-60 at Lavrio.