Four teens killed, one injured in Thessaloniki crash

Four teenagers were killed and another injured in the early hours of Tuesday on the outskirts of Thessaloniki after the car they were in veered off the road and crashed into a wall.

The crash occurred at around 3.30 a.m. in the area of Evosmos, on the corner of Anageniseos and Smyrnis streets, just above the Thessaloniki ring road, according to the ANA-MPA news agency.

Police and firefighters who arrived at the scene found four of the passengers, including the driver, dead inside the wreckage of the car. All are reportedly aged between 17 and 19.

A 17-year-old girl was found alive, as it appears that she had been flung from the vehicle during impact. She is currently being treated for severe injuries at the AHEPA Hospital in Thessaloniki.

It was not clear whether the 17-year-old driver had a license, but an investigation into the causes of the crash is under way.