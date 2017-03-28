Athens Science Festival | Athens | March 29 - April 2

From March 29 until April 2, visitors to the Technopolis events space in the capital’s Gazi district will be able to enjoy a host of scientific exhibits and interactive installations as part of the fourth annual Athens Science Festival. The event allows visitors of all ages to explore the world of science in a fun and thought-provoking way. In total, 130 organizations, 90 free activities, 60 workshops (including 40 specifically for children), 40 talks, five science and technology exhibits plus numerous documentary screenings and competitions combine to create Athens’s biggest scientific event. The full program of events, maps, transport connections and more is listed on the festival’s site, www.athens-science-festival.gr.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos