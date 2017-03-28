Rallou Panagiotou | Athens | March 29 - May 4

Sculptor and installation artist Rallou Panagiotou analyzes architectural elements and daily objects whose historical and sentimental characteristics make them commercially unexploitable. In “Incorporeal Bundles,” on show at the Bernier/Eliades Gallery from March 29 through May 4, the Glasgow-educated artist applies new and older techniques to marble and metal to reinstate their status as heirlooms. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 10.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Bernier/Eliades, 11 Eptachalkou, Psyrri, tel 210.341.3935, www.bernier-eliades.gr