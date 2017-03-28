Health minister slams prosecutors for taking action against staff

Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis on Tuesday hit out at the judicial officials who conducted an investigation into the appointment of medical staff to the Hellenic Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KEELPNO), which has resulted in three ministry staff being accused of flouting the proper procedures.

In a post on Facebook, Polakis slammed prosecutors for taking action against the three ministry employees, “who were following our orders and exposing the client-patron system that had been set up in KEELPNO.”

The center has been the focus of a long-running investigation into alleged mismanagement of state funding.