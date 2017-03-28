Supreme Court orders probe into prosecutor claims

Supreme Court president Vassiliki Thanou on Tuesday ordered an investigation into claims made last week by chief corruption prosecutor Eleni Raikou when she resigned from her post, citing pressure from “unofficial centers of power.”

In her resignation letter, Raikou claimed to have been prevented from doing her job, particularly in regard to alleged corruption involving the pharmaceutical firm Novartis.

Thanou called for a probe into Raikou’s claims regarding Novartis and her reference to “unofficial centers of power.”

She also heralded a separate inquiry into claims by another prosecutor, according to which Raikou held back evidence pertaining to an ongoing investigation into defense deals signed by former Socialist defense minister Yiannos Papantoniou.