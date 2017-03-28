Teachers protest freeze on substitute hirings

Teachers are seen holding a rally outside the Education Ministry in Maroussi, northern Athens, Tuesday to protest a government amendment that freezes the hiring of substitute staff for the next two academic years. Teachers were planning to gather outside Parliament in the center of the capital Wednesday at 1 p.m. as deputies vote on the bill in question. A three-hour work stoppage has been called between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Similar rallies have been planned in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, and Iraklio on the island of Crete. [Eurokinissi]