Former Socialist Prime Minister Costas Simitis said on Tuesday that he “fears” the way negotiations are being conducted with the country’s international creditors, and that Greece could be heading for an “accident.”

“The negotiations have been going on for months and there is no one in Europe and Greece who is not saying that the longer there are delays in the [bailout] reviews, the worse matters are going to become,” he told Skai TV on Tuesday evening in his first television interview in 15 years.

Describing Greece’s situation as an emergency, the former PASOK leader said the only solution for the country is early elections, as the ruling coalition, he said, has lost the confidence of the electorate.