All talk but no real action

It is beyond any doubt that investigations conducted by judicial authorities and the media have uncovered significant corruption scandals. But the problem that has almost always defined Greece is that nothing ever happens and no one really gets in trouble.



The setting up of sketchy investigative committees to look into the scandals are, in most cases, nothing but pathetic publicity stunts orchestrated by desperate governments that lead nowhere.



But this inability of successive Greek governments is not just confined to matters pertaining to corruption scandals and matters of justice, but extends to other fundamental pillars of any self-respecting, functional society, like health and education.



The sense that governments have no real interest in tackling major scandals, other than for short-term partisan gains, has fueled cynicism and anger within a society resigned to the fact that its governments almost always let it down.