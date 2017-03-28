ATHEX: Bourse soars on optimism for a deal

At long last the Greek bourse has shown some healthy growth in its prices, as more and more investors are feeling confident that the completion of the second bailout review is closer than ever. The benchmark rose on Tuesday to its second highest closing point this year, having posted gains of over 4.5 percent in two sessions this week, while the rise of turnover above 50 million euros was another positive sign.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 664.52 points, adding 2.78 percent to Monday’s 646.57 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 2.94 percent to 1,773.05 points.



Bank stocks had a second day of major growth, with their index climbing 6.04 percent. Piraeus advanced 7.45 percent, Eurobank increased 6.87 percent and Alpha improved 6.02 percent.



All but one blue chip moved north, with Ellaktor outperforming (up 8.62 percent). Mytilineos fell 0.70 percent.



In total 73 stocks posted gains, 23 went down and 33 stayed put.



Turnover amounted to 54 million euros, up from Monday’s 31.5 million.



In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rose 0.10 percent to 67.10 points.