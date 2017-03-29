Former PASOK heavyweights launch new political movement

A group of former socialist heavyweights are set to launch “Decision Time,” a new centrist political movement on Wednesday.

The new initiative – backed by Anna Diamantopoulou, Yiannis Ragousis and Giorgos Floridis – will be officially unveiled at a central Athens hotel at 6 p.m. Organizers are expected to announce the names of a 70-member national committee spread across the country’s 13 principal electoral districts.



Citizens will be invited to submit their ideas and political proposals at www.oraapofaseon.gr.



Despite talk of cooperation with To Potami, the flagging pro-business party led by Stavros Theodorakis, the two sides have so far not managed to bridge their differences. Reports say that Theodorakis will not attend Wednesday’s event.



Analysts say the relationship between the two sides will hinge on opinion polls in the coming weeks. Potami is currently polling below the 3 percent threshold required to enter Parliament.