ND slams 'unreliable' government in wake of Tsakalotos comments

Greece’s conservative opposition has reacted to comments made by Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos who said in Parliament Tuesday that tax hikes introduced by the left-led government have mostly hit the pockets of the country’s middle class.



“Tsakalotos admits that, with its policies, the Tsipras administration has dismantled [Greece’s] middle class. He admits that they have failed to curb tax evasion,” New Democracy said in a statement Wednesday.



“In reality, he admits that this government is unreliable and that it has failed miserably, which has grave consequences for all Greeks,” the statement said.



“They should stop keeping the country hostage,” it said.