Commission ‘cannot confirm’ reports of deal between Athens, lenders

The European Commission has not confirmed news reports released earlier Wednesday claiming that a preliminary agreement has been reached between Athens and its foreign lenders.



“We saw the media reports on this; I cannot confirm,” said Annika Breidthardt, coordinating spokesperson for economic and financial affairs for the Commission, in Brussels.



Quoting unnamed sources, Reuters reported that Greece had reached an agreement with its lenders on key labor reforms, spending cuts and energy issues, moving closer to clinching a deal before a meeting of eurozone finance ministers on April 7.