Greek gov't does not confirm report on preliminary deal with lenders

A Greek government official said Wednesday that reports of a preliminary deal between Greece and its foreign lenders on the terms of the country’s bailout program could not be confirmed.



“No comment. When the deal is made, you will learn it officially and not through a leak,” said the official on condition of anonymity.



Earlier Wednesday, Reuters quoted two sources close to the talks who said that the two sides had reached a preliminary agreement on key labor reforms, spending cuts and energy issues, moving closer to clinching a deal before a meeting of eurozone finance ministers on April 7.



The European Commission also refused to confirm the Reuters report.



“We saw the media reports on this; I cannot confirm,” said Annika Breidthardt, coordinating spokesperson for economic and financial affairs for the Commission, in Brussels.