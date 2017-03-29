The Swingin' Cats | Athens | March 30 - April 6

“Jukebox Cinema” is a new show created by local swing and rock 'n' roll act the Swingin' Cats, with lively mashups incorporating numbers from classic films accompanied by performers from a local dance school. The band will be performing from Thursday, March 30, through Thursday, April 6, at Passport. Shows start at 9 p.m. and tickets, which cost 13 or 20 euros, can be purchased in advance at www.viva.gr.

Passport, 58 Kerameikou & Marathonos, Kerameikos, tel 210.522.2203, www.pass-port.com.gr