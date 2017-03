Local act Baby Guru (whose songs are mostly in English) brings its energetic blend of psych rock and pop to Gagarin 205 on Thursday, March 30, starting at 9 p.m. The three childhood friends already have three albums under the belt, two of which have met with international recognition. Tickets cost 10 euros at the door and 8 euros in advance (www.viva.gr).

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion, tel 211.411.2500, www.gagarin205.gr