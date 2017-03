The founder of the famed Argentinean Tango por Dos dance ensemble, Miguel Angel Zotto, will be leading Daiana Guspero in a performance of beautifully executed tangos at the Athens Concert Hall, from Thursday, March 30, to Saturday, April 1. Shows start at 8 p.m. and ticket prices range from 30 to 65 euros (www.viva.gr).

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr