Giorgos Roulos on bass, Vassiliki Tsimbouki on piano and Roman Gomez on guitar, piano and bandoneon, perform classic tango melodies at the cafe of the Numismatic Museum on Thursday, March 30, starting at 9 p.m. There is no admission fee but but there is a minimum one-drink purchase requirement.

Numismatic Museum, 12 Panepistimiou, tel 210.361.0067, www.enma.gr