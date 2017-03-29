Court rejects fifth release appeal by Tsochatzopoulos

Former defense minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos, who is serving a 20-year sentence for money laundering at Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison, on Wednesday lodged a fifth appeal for early release, citing health problems.



Following triple bypass surgery last week, the 77-year-old is particularly fragile and his health will be at risk if he remains in prison, his surgeon told a court on Wednesday.



The court rejected the former minister’s last appeal in February, deeming that his continued residence at Korydallos “would not cause irreparable damage” to his health.



Tsochatzopoulos’s wife, Viki Stamati, who is serving a 12-year term for money laundering, has repeatedly appealed for her sentence to be commuted to house arrest, citing mental health problems, to no avail.