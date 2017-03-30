Applauding bad behavior

There is a significant section of the ruling SYRIZA party that continues to believe that everything should be allowed in the country’s schools and universities. This is a twisted philosophy and a fixation that belongs in a part of the past when personal freedoms were indeed at stake.

If the recent proposal put forward by the 28 SYRIZA lawmakers, to abolish the category on report cards whereby students are graded for their general conduct, is eventually passed, this will be seen as a loud and clear signal that bad behavior will be tolerated and go unpunished.

Of course this is the same message that the leftists have already sent to the public administration and so many other sectors of society in Greece, resulting in significant damage that will take years of systematic effort to remedy and make the country a place governed by rules again, where there are limits.