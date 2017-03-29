MULTIMEDIA |

 
IN IMAGES

Musicians and actors stage anti-austerity protest

TAGS: Protest

Musicians and actors staged a protest in central Athens on Wednesday, objecting to changes to the social security system which oblige them to declare themselves as self-employed professionals, essentially relieving their employers of the obligation of insuring them. Further changes to the Greek social security system are among several issues that have been the focus of tough bailout negotiations between government officials and representatives of the country’s international creditors. [Yiannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]

