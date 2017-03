A moderate tremor measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale rattled the southern Aegean island of Crete at 8.12 a.m. on Thursday morning, the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens reported.

The quake’s epicenter was located 57 kilometers southwest of Iraklio at a depth of 23 kilometers.

The tremor felt mainly along the island southern coast and there were not reports of injuries or damage to property and infrastructure.