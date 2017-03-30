Council of Europe team in Greece to address soccer violence

A team of experts from the Standing Committee of the European Convention on Spectator Violence and Misbehavior at Sports Events (T-RV) of the Council of Europe will be in Greece from Thursday through Monday to consult with authorities, particularly in regards to violence in soccer.

Responding to a request by the Ministry’s Standing Committee Against Violence, the experts have scheduled consultations and meetings with sports and law enforcement authorities, as well as the heads of the Super League and the Soccer Federation.