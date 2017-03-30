Ministers brief Independent Greeks MPs on contours of deal for creditors

Finance and Labor ministers Euclid Tsakalotos and Efi Achtsioglou on Thursday presented the framework of a deal the Greek government plans to present to an April 7 meeting of eurozone finance ministers in the hopes of securing an agreement on the ongoing bailout review.

The two ministers outlined the contours of the government’s plan to the parliamentary group of junior coalition partner Independent Greeks in a bid to drum up support for measures being demanded by the country’s creditors.

They appeared confident of a technical agreement being achieved next week so that the plan can be presented for approval to the Eurogroup meeting on April 7.

According to sources, the Greek government has accepted the demand for lowering the tax-free threshold to 5,900-6,000 euros and maintaining the 3.5 percent primary surplus level for three years after 2018. As far as pensions are concerned, the difference will first be levied against those insured with the freelancers’ OAEE fund and retired civil servants, and then against pensioners insured by IKA.

The ministers said they were not at liberty to discuss the thorny issue of labor reform as the negotiations are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, a briefing of SYRIZA lawmakers that was scheduled for Thursday afternoon was cancelled.