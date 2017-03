Australian musician, singer and songwriter Mick Harvey, a longtime associate of Nick Cave and former member of his iconic Bad Seeds band, is coming to Athens on Friday, March 31, to perform for one night at Gagarin 205. The show starts at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 25 euros at the door and 22 euros in advance (www.viva.gr).

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion, tel 211.411.2500, www.gagarin205.gr