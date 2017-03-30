7th Olive & Olive Oil Festival | Athens | March 31 - April 2

The Ministry of Rural Development and Food presents the 7th annual Olive and Olive Oil Festival, featuring products from olive producers across Greece. Many different kinds of olives and olive oils, including medicinal olive oil for heart health, will be on display to taste and to buy. Attendees will also be able to sample some rare olive oils combined with chocolate, lemon, orange, truffle and saffron. Around 40 chefs will also be on hand to prepare traditional olive-based foods from various regions of Greece. The festival is taking palce at the Peace and Friendship Stadium from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Admission costs 3 euros and is free for the disabled and children under the age of 12. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.viva.gr.

Peace and Friendship Stadium, Neo Faliro, tel 210.361.0265, 210.362.2205, www.greekoliveoilfestival.gr