In-Edit Festival | Thessaloniki | To April 5

The In-Edit International Music Documentary Film Festival is running at Thessaloniki's Olympion cinema through Wednesday, April 5, with screenings of 18 films on iconic figures on the global music scene. The program on Friday, March 31, starts with “Janis: Little Girl Blue” on the life and career of Janis Joplin at 4 p.m., followed by “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” at 6.15 p.m., “Leonard Cohen: Bird on a Wire” at 9 p.m., and “Oasis: Supersonic” at 11.15 p.m. On Saturday, “The Sad and Beautiful World of Sparklehorse” about Mark Linkous starts at 3 p.m., “Blur: New World Towers” at 5 p.m., “The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble” at 7 p.m., “Strike a Pose” on Madonna at 9 p.m. and “One More Time with Feeling” about Nick Cave at 11 p.m. On Sunday, screenings start at 3 p.m. with “Landfill Harmonic” on the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, followed at 5 p.m. by “Leonard Cohen: Bird on a Wire,” at 7.15 p.m. by “Janis: Little Girl Blue,” at 9.30 p.m. by “Eat that Question! Frank Zappa in His Own Words” and at 11.30 p.m. by “Raving Iran” on two DJs shaking things up in Tehran. On Monday, April 3, the 4 p.m. film “Fonko” is about an emerging musical revolution in Africa. It is followed by “Don't Look Back” on Bob Dylan at 6 p.m., and at 8 p.m. by a live performance by Scottish musician Edwyn Collins with a screening of a documentary about him titled “The Possibilities are Endless.” The last screening of the day is “Jaco,” at 10.30 p.m., on jazz musician Jaco Pastorius. On Tuesday, April 4, screenings start with “Fonko” at 4 p.m., followed by “Danny Says” on manager Danny Fields at 6 p.m., “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” at 8.15 p.m. and “The Man from Mo' Wax” about trip-hop mogul James Lavelle at 11 p.m. The final day's program starts at 4 p.m. with “Raving Iran,” with “Jaco” following at 5.45 p.m., “Blur: New World Towers” at 8 p.m. and “Oasis: Supersonic” at 10.30 p.m. Tickets for each screening cost 5 euros (8 euros for the live show with Collins). A pass for the entire event costs 30 euros.

Olympion Cinema, 10 Aristotelous Square, tel 2310.284.001, www.in-edit.gr